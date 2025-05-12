Kyverna Therapeutics (KYTX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Kyverna Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kyverna Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9%

KYTX opened at $2.11 on Monday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KYTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kyverna Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Kyverna Therapeutics worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

