Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 816.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:LADR opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 38.96 and a quick ratio of 38.96. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 112.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.