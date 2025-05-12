Lake Street Capital Cuts Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target to $16.00

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

JYNT opened at $9.98 on Friday. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $152.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 million. Joint had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Joint will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Joint by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Joint in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Joint by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Joint by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Joint by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

