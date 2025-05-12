Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Outlook of ARDT Q2 Earnings

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Ardent Health Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ardent Health Partners’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARDT. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

NYSE ARDT opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 8.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. Ardent Health Partners has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,839,000. Finally, Ventas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $159,570,000.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

