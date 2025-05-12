Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic View of DSGN Q2 Earnings

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Design Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Design Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

Design Therapeutics stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.77. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 26,503 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 17,922 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

