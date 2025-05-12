LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LZ. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of LZ opened at $9.02 on Monday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $183.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

