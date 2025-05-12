Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Given New $1.25 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.65 to $1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.27.

LESL opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $135.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.32. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $6.02.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,807,000. Lind Value II ApS purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 142.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 344,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,226,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 91,898 shares during the period.

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

