Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 892.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Dnca Finance lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $36.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Life Time Group Stock Down 6.9%

LTH stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $706.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.06 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $150,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,993,849 shares in the company, valued at $90,204,670.37. The trade was a 62.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

