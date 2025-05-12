Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Stake Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of LSPD opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.49. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Lightspeed Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

