Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Position Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 3,345.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 27.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Limoneira by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMNR shares. StockNews.com raised Limoneira to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Limoneira from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Limoneira Stock Down 1.1%

LMNR opened at $15.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $281.14 million, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Limoneira announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Limoneira Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

