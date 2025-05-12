Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Lindsay worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Lindsay by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lindsay by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lindsay by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Lindsay by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Lindsay Price Performance

NYSE:LNN opened at $134.28 on Monday. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $109.27 and a 12-month high of $140.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.48%.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.