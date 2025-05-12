LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LINKBANCORP were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in LINKBANCORP by 2,122.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in LINKBANCORP by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LINKBANCORP by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on LINKBANCORP in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of LNKB opened at $7.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $261.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $7.98.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. LINKBANCORP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $39.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

