LiqTech International (LIQT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect LiqTech International to post earnings of ($0.30) per share and revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter. LiqTech International has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 69.76% and a negative return on equity of 76.05%. On average, analysts expect LiqTech International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LiqTech International Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.00. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIQT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.40 target price (up from $3.20) on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

