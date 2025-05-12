Longeveron (LGVN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Longeveron to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Longeveron Stock Down 9.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:LGVN opened at $1.35 on Monday. Longeveron has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Longeveron in a report on Friday, March 21st.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company’s lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.

