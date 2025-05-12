Loop Capital Cuts Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $56.00

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Papa Johns International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Papa Johns International from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Papa Johns International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $38.27 on Friday. Papa Johns International has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.61.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $518.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Papa Johns International will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,118,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,933,000 after buying an additional 603,650 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter worth $17,328,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Papa Johns International during the 1st quarter worth $14,348,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Papa Johns International by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 576,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after purchasing an additional 327,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Papa Johns International by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 540,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 300,138 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

