LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in LTC Properties by 3,358.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 658,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after purchasing an additional 638,999 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after acquiring an additional 150,023 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 80.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $35.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.68. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.43 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.53%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

