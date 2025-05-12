Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Lucid Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 270,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Stock Up 8.7%

Lucid Group stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 406.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

