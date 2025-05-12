Lundin Mining Q2 EPS Estimate Decreased by Stifel Canada

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now expects that the mining company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LUN. UBS Group lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.80 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.88.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$11.93 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.94 and a 1 year high of C$17.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.35 per share, with a total value of C$22,700,000.00. Also, Director Adam Ian Lundin acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$1,623,000.00. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

