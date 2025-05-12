M-tron Industries (MPTI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter.
M-tron Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MPTI opened at $56.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $163.92 million, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. M-tron Industries has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $59.95.
About M-tron Industries
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than M-tron Industries
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for M-tron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M-tron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.