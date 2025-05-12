M-tron Industries (MPTI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter.

M-tron Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MPTI opened at $56.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $163.92 million, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. M-tron Industries has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $59.95.

About M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

