Manufacturing Stocks To Research – May 10th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, D-Wave Quantum, and Salesforce are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the raw materials, work-in-process items and finished goods that a production facility holds at various stages of its operations. They serve as a buffer to ensure continuous production runs and to meet customer orders without delay. Effective management of these stocks balances production efficiency with storage and capital costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.65. 11,563,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,900,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.66. The company has a market cap of $916.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $226.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 161,356,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,482,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.36 on Friday, hitting $275.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,322,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,205. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Recommended Stories