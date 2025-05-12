Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,618 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $29,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,458.20. The trade was a 8.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VAC stock opened at $64.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $102.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. Barclays cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.