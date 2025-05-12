Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 23,741 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,298 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,599,000 after acquiring an additional 276,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Maximus by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 815,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,850,000 after acquiring an additional 94,858 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS opened at $75.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $93.97.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Maximus’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. This represents a 11.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,167.68. The trade was a 85.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

