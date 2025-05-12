McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target Lowered to $15.50 at HC Wainwright

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MUX. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of McEwen Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

McEwen Mining stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $401.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McEwen Mining

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

