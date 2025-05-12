MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
MEI Pharma Stock Down 1.4%
NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.21. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
