MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.21. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

About MEI Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

