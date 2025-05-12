Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Merus were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Merus by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merus by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merus by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Merus by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.
Merus Price Performance
Shares of MRUS opened at $41.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.94. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.04.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 680.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Merus Company Profile
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
