MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 6.46. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $92.52. The stock has a market cap of $701.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.32.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $121.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin Roper bought 15,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $496,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,758. This trade represents a 471.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 28,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $872,329.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,596.58. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,417 shares of company stock worth $905,556 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,388,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,125,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,932,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 262,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 223,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1,564.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 201,197 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

