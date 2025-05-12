Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

Shares of MG stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $243.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 217,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,308.24. This trade represents a 4.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MG. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 424,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 131,798 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 125,337 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,441,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 124,270 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 160,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 110,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after buying an additional 102,665 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

