Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.49.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,797,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,265,000 after buying an additional 544,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,704,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,779,000 after buying an additional 20,311 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,531,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

