Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $17.43 on Monday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $49.97. The company has a market capitalization of $604.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24.

Montrose Environmental Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MEG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

