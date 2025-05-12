Morgan Stanley Cuts Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $58.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.49.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.44.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,369,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,711,000 after buying an additional 86,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,308,000 after acquiring an additional 54,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,130,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,442,000 after acquiring an additional 595,203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,789,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,200,000 after purchasing an additional 152,622 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,753,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,146,000 after purchasing an additional 422,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

