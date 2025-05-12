Morgan Stanley Lowers Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target to $39.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VVV. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Securities started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VVV

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. The company had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $224,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $572,560.05. The trade was a 28.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Valvoline by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 41,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.