Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Given New $35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mosaic will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Mosaic by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 56,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 18,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,595,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,113,000 after purchasing an additional 226,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,468,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

