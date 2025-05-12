MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

MSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on MSA Safety from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $157.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $127.86 and a 52-week high of $200.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.85.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $114,003.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,007. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

