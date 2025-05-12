Mural Oncology (MURA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.68) per share for the quarter.
Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect Mural Oncology to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mural Oncology Price Performance
NASDAQ:MURA opened at $2.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. Mural Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $4.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Mural Oncology Company Profile
Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.
