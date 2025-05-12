Mural Oncology (MURA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.68) per share for the quarter.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect Mural Oncology to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mural Oncology alerts:

Mural Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MURA opened at $2.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. Mural Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $4.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mural Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mural Oncology from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mural Oncology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Mural Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MURA

Mural Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mural Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mural Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.