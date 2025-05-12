National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Receives $46.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBHC. Hovde Group decreased their target price on National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in National Bank by 158.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in National Bank by 503.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Bank by 815.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in National Bank by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01. National Bank has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.47 million. National Bank had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

