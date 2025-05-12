National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in National Beverage by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in National Beverage by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $43.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). National Beverage had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $267.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 8,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,507.20. The trade was a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading

