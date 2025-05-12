Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of SYNA opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.67. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.03 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

