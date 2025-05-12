Needham & Company LLC Cuts Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target to $57.00

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Enovis Stock Performance
ENOV opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.79. Enovis has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $53.84.
Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis
About Enovis
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enovis
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.