Needham & Company LLC Cuts Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target to $57.00

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enovis Stock Performance

ENOV opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.79. Enovis has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $53.84.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

About Enovis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enovis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after acquiring an additional 67,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovis by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,107,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,356,000 after purchasing an additional 621,069 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enovis by 4.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.