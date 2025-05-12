Needham & Company LLC Cuts MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $140.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MKSI

MKS Instruments Stock Up 3.7%

MKS Instruments stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.14. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.29. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $836,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,577.01. The trade was a 11.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $25,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,324.64. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,494,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $85,451,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 108.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,789,000 after acquiring an additional 530,620 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 52.9% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,466,000 after buying an additional 494,207 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,228,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.