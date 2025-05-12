Needham & Company LLC Cuts NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Price Target to $13.00

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VYX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

VYX stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52. NCR Voyix has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in NCR Voyix by 20.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

