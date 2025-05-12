Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nelnet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 796.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth $961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNI opened at $112.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 31.47 and a current ratio of 31.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.93. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $97.13 and a one year high of $127.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.80.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.47. Nelnet had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $398.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.00 million. Analysts expect that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nelnet declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

