NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Position Reduced by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $103.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.85 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.22.

NetEase Announces Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 28.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

