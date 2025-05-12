NeuroPace (NPCE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect NeuroPace to post earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 205.41%. The business had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 million. On average, analysts expect NeuroPace to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

NeuroPace Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NPCE stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $422.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NPCE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NPCE

Insider Transactions at NeuroPace

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 5,270,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $49,545,943.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martha Morrell sold 78,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $1,074,742.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,943.96. This trade represents a 48.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.