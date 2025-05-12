Noble Financial Cuts Earnings Estimates for The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for The GEO Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Noble Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $604.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GEO. Jones Trading dropped their target price on The GEO Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The GEO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 86.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $36.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The GEO Group news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,070. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 375.2% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,839,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,124,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,676 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,738,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,456,000. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $20,197,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

