Northern Trust Corp Acquires 100,153 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,153 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.43% of AST SpaceMobile worth $26,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 235.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 174,007 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,728,000 after acquiring an additional 135,008 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at $755,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 258,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 155,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

ASTS stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.05. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.82.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,258.44. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

