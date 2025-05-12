Northern Trust Corp Acquires 174,106 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,947,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,106 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.79% of Oscar Health worth $26,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,997,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,333,000 after acquiring an additional 586,626 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,360,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051,379 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 6,335,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,256 shares in the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 5,711.6% during the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 4,473,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,065,000 after acquiring an additional 128,458 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $17.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -855.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $23.79.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

