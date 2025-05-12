Northern Trust Corp Acquires 18,816 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,816 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $25,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRTC. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $137.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.21. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $140.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 118.83%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $91.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $152.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.55.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

