Northern Trust Corp Acquires 32,670 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,670 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $28,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $42,466,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Hawkins by 487.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 211,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,087,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 900.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after buying an additional 74,320 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after buying an additional 57,179 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWKN. BWS Financial raised Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. CJS Securities began coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company.

Hawkins Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $119.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.98 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.77 and a 200 day moving average of $116.97.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

