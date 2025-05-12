Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.13% of CoreCivic worth $27,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 86,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CXW. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Noble Financial raised CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CoreCivic Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of CXW opened at $21.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.79. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.49 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoreCivic

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.