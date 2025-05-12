Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 624,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,351 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $25,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $290,179.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,774.80. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Trading Down 0.4%

RPD stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.46 and a beta of 1.06. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $44.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.32.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

